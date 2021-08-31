Photo: Sugar beet harvest under way at Western Sugar

Gazette staff
Trucks unload sugar beets at Western Sugar as the early harvest gets under way on Tuesday.
A woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from allegations she joined three teenage boys in kidnapping, robbing and raping a wom…
Billings Hardware has sold its building at the corner of Grand Avenue and 32nd Street West, closing the store there and moving operations to its location on Broadwater Avenue.
She is among the youngest of the 292 county residents who have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic started in early 2020. She was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
This is the highest one-week death toll since 10 Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 illness Jan. 10-16.
Four people are in the hospital and lanes were closed on Grand Avenue after several cars crashed on the West End Saturday afternoon.
Named for the children of founder Joanie Klein Swords, Harper and Madison has a lengthy history in Billings, but Swords’ story is even longer.
A Billings woman who owned and operated massage parlors in Billings admitted Tuesday that she enticed women to work and provide prostitution s…
Yellowstone County prosecutors have charged a second man with deliberate homicide for the November 2020 shooting death of 30-year-old Waylon W…
The Billings Police Department has found a 54-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday.
Keith Michael Winkler pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court for a second time to the formal charge of solicitation of sexual intercourse without consent.
