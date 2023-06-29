Downtown Billings glows from the Rims as warm summer weather rolls into town. Temperatures in the 80s are expected throughout the rest of the week, with a high of 90 degrees forecasted for Saturday.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Klamert grazed at least 620 cattle that he failed to report and thereby, avoided paying the required surcharge.
Samantha May Hance, 22, pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to one count of criminal child endangerment.
Those affected by the layoffs were encouraged to apply for one of the more than 200 positions currently open at the Clinic.
Asia Carl Soapes, 40, raped two underage girls, one of them several times over a period of about four years.
Deandre Laron Gulley, 43, fatally fired several shots at a group of people gathered outside of the now-shuttered Lee’s Saloon.