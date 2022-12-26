Photo: Sunrise over Billings

Gazette staff
The sun rises over downtown Billings in this view from the Rimrocks Monday morning.
An adult victim alleges Mahlen threatened to kill her several times, and joked that she may end up dead in a swamp, or “in pieces in the back of my truck,” the charges state.
Officers arrested a suspect at the scene and stated the public was in no immediate danger.
Willie Antoine Redd, 36, has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for 22 months since U.S. Marshals arrested him in February 2021.
Dean Alan Smith, 66, a pastor, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact and three counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child.
The suspect allegedly confessed to both robberies after his arrest on Dec. 18.
During the assault, Webb allegedly struck the woman several times, keeping her from escaping for several hours.
Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.
Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. and found a man lying on Third Avenue South with a gunshot wound, according to Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur.
Construction costs to build out the Stillwater building as Billings' new city hall have nearly doubled in the last year.
Given the option to stay home Wednesday, students took the chance. Approximately 32% of elementary students were absent along with 41% in middle school and 48% in high school.
