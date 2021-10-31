 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Sunset grain elevator

Photo: Sunset grain elevator

Comanche grain elevator

The setting sun lights up clouds over the Comanche grain elevator west of Billings.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The setting sun lights up clouds over the Comanche grain elevator west of Billings.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News