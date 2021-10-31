Photo: Sunset grain elevator

Gazette staff
The setting sun lights up clouds over the Comanche grain elevator west of Billings.
Harper and Madison, and some of its recipes, will live on as Black Dog Coffee expands into the beloved bakery's building.
Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections.
Four more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. The latest victims of the pandemic include:
Billings residents will have four locations in town where they can buy recreational marijuana once it goes on sale next year.
At least three people were treated for minor smoke-related injuries after an apparent cooking fire filled an apartment at 717 N. 19th Street i…
Off The Streets, the low-barrier shelter that opened last fall in downtown Billings, will continue operating after showing significant success and seeing a continued strong demand for services.
Billings will limit the areas where recreational marijuana dispensaries can set up shop to the city's industrial and heavy commercial zones, s…
As Yellowstone County officials continue planning for a major expansion of MetraPark, adding facilities like an outdoor amphitheater and small…
Curt and Gina Brott, who have been married for 31 years, put fake spider web on their Clark Avenue house as they prepare for trick-or-treaters…
Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
