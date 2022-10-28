Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45 degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River's wake by the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid 60s through the weekend.
Photo: Surfers surf the Yellowstone on Halloween weekend
- AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
