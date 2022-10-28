 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Surfers surf the Yellowstone on Halloween weekend

Surfers on the Yellowstone on Halloween weekend

Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45 degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River's wake by the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid 60s through the weekend.

 AMY LYNN NELSON Billings Gazette

Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45 degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River's wake by the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid 60s through the weekend.

