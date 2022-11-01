 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Teen rescued after fall from Rimrocks

Rims rescue

The Billings Fire Department worked to rescue a teen who fell from the Billings Rimrocks at 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Fire Department worked to rescue a teen who fell from the Billings Rimrocks at 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene. 

