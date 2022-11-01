The Billings Fire Department worked to rescue a teen who fell from the Billings Rimrocks at 1 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene.
Photo: Teen rescued after fall from Rimrocks
- Gazette staff
