Billings police investigate a shooting that killed a male teenager at North 8th and 1st Avenue North Saturday night. Police reported they were called to a disturbance involving several juveniles when gunshots were heard at 10:41p.m. Detectives are on the scene investigating. A carnival is under way at the location in the Berry's Cherries parking lot.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drug task force agents seized thousands of fentanyl pills, hundreds of grams of meth and firearms following their arrest last month.
Levi Joseph Dodge, 43, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple felonies, including sexual intercourse without cons…
Photos of the Northern Lights northwest of Billings late Sunday night.
Yellowstone County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of causing a fatal crash near the Billings airport last year.
Customers were all sent the wrong postcard, and will have to be notified again.