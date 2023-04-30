Billings police investigate a shooting that killed a male teenager at North 8th and 1st Avenue North Saturday night. Police reported they were called to a disturbance involving several juveniles when gunshots were heard at 10:41 p.m. Detectives were on the scene investigating. A carnival is under way in the Berry's Cherries parking lot near MetraPark. Carnival owner Riley Cooke said there was a large gathering of juveniles outside the carnival grounds on 2nd Avenue North after the carnival had closed at 10:30 when the shooting occurred.