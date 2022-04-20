Artist Terri Porta is shown with her senior thesis exhibition at MSU Billings on Wednesday. The artwork will include a commemorative piece dedicated to the victims of COVID-19 with over two-hundred hand-carved figures and large-scale paintings at the Northcutt Steele Gallery. An artists reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Photo: Terri Porta's senior show at MSU Billings
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
