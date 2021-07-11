Photo: The sun rises through wildfire smoke

Gazette staff
The sun rises through a layer of wildfire smoke west of Billings on Sunday.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The sun rises through a layer of wildfire smoke west of Billings on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 26-year-old man was transported to the hospital after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound while in his car during a possible driv…
A man in Laurel died and a woman was injured Sunday evening after their ATV crashed in an alley, according to a release from the Laurel Police…
An 18-year-old Billings man has been arrested and charged with homicide after he was in a shootout with a Chicago man in a downtown alley in J…
A 25-year-old Billings man who was on life support for several days after an ATV crash on the Fourth of July died Thursday.
A group of downtown property and business owners have joined together to purchase the troubled Lazy KT Motel and will have the building torn d…
A Bridger man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging he caused a wildland fire north of Yellowstone National Park that burned seven homes and 46 square miles of land.
Montana Highway Patrol trooper Jeremy Lundblad investigates a rollover accident at mile marker 4 on Highway 312 Monday evening. The driver of …
It could be in a few years that the can of Diet Coke you sip at lunchtime may be produced and bottled in Billings.
To help reduce demand on the city's water system, officials are encouraging residents to switch to watering their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
A 28-year-old Billings man was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the State’s Department of Corrections with five years suspended for sho…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.