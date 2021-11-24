 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Their first snowman

Photo: Their first snowman

Jillian and Jack Woodruff, of Spring Hill, Florida make a snowman in Pioneer Park on Wednesday. The children are in Montana visiting friends and it is the first time they have seen snow.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incredible video shows the ground-breaking launch of the Nasa DART spacecraft

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News