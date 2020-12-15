Photo: Tree lights up North Park for second consecutive year

The light from a large decorated pine tree turns the snow around a swing set blue and purple as dusk settles over North Park Tuesday evening in Billings.

For the second year, the North Park Task Force, Billings Parks and Recreation and Billings Industrial Revitalization District have come together to decorate the Christmas tree on the Southwest corner of the park to “brighten the spirits of the residents of North park and the greater Billings Community,” according to a press release.