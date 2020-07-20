Photo: Troopers investigate 72nd Street crash

Photo: Troopers investigate 72nd Street crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Laurel Airport Road crash

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers and the Yellowstone County Coroner investigate a crash at 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road at 10:00 p.m. Monday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Montana Highway Patrol Troopers and the Yellowstone County Coroner investigate a crash at 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road at 10:00 p.m. Monday.

0
0
0
2
1

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News