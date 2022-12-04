 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Two shot during robbery at west end casino

Casino shooting

Billings police are on the scene of a double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 South 32nd Street West Sunday night.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 South 32nd Street West Sunday night. An employee and customer were shot during a robbery. The customer was shot in the leg as the robber ran from the casino according to a social media post from the PD.  

