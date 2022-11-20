 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Unloading Christmas trees at St. Bernard's

  • 0
Christmas trees

Volunteers unload Christmas trees to be sold at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus and go on sale on Friday, Nov. 25 at noon. Other sale days are Sat. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sun. 9-6. and weekdays from 3-7. According to organizer Kevin Holland, there is a nationwide shortage of trees and their inventory is lower than recent years.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Volunteers unload Christmas trees to be sold at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus and go on sale on Friday, November 25 at noon. Other sale days are Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to organizer Kevin Holland, there is a nationwide shortage of trees and their inventory is lower than recent years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria economic crisis: Displaced struggle as aid groups cut funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News