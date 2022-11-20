Photo: Unloading Christmas trees at St. Bernard's

Volunteers unload Christmas trees to be sold at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus and go on sale on Friday, November 25 at noon. Other sale days are Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to organizer Kevin Holland, there is a nationwide shortage of trees and their inventory is lower than recent years.