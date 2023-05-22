Volunteers pack 350 meals for students in the Food Insecurity Program at the Billings Public Schools warehouse on Monday. The program sends food home with students until the Reading Rocks and free summer lunches in the parks program starts in June.
Photo: Volunteers pack 350 meals for Food Insecurity Program
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billings police investigate a two-motorcycle crash that killed one driver and critically injured another
McCollum faces drug and traffic charges after being arrested by park rangers along Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful on the road…
City staff crafted a proposal to change the city’s solid waste fees and replace the extra pickup program with a monthly curbside recycling service.
Deandre Laron Gulley, 43, was convicted Tuesday of deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following an eight-day trial.
Concrete walls are going up at TPA Group's warehouse construction project