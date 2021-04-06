Photo: Walking in the park on a dreary day

Gazette Staff
A man walks with his dog at Phipps Park Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as dreary skies loom in the distance.
According to the National Weather Service in Billings, Tuesday's morning rainfall amounted to a little over one tenth of an inch, and temperatures had remained steady at about 43 degrees all afternoon once the rain stopped.
Clouds are predicted to give way to clear skies on Wednesday, with a high of 67 degrees expected.
