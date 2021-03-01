Photo: Walking on Yellowstone River ice

Gazette staff
A pair of hikers walk on melting ice on the Yellowstone River near Duck Creek as temperature warmed to 50 degrees Monday afternoon.
The pileup involved 30 or more vehicles, including semi-trucks, on the bridge crossing the Yellowstone River near mile marker 452.
Two Lodge Grass teenagers remained hospitalized Sunday in Billings as they continued to be treated for serious injuries sustained when they fe…
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the three Billings teenagers that were killed in a rollover car crash last Friday west …
Rocky Vista University announced Tuesday that it has selected Billings as the future site of its four-year medical school.
Construction on the $20 million complex started in 2019.
Owners of the open fields on the north side of Highway 3 in front of the Billings Flying Service headquarters are looking to develop the property.
If you see a sick or dead domestic or wild rabbit in your yard or neighborhood, be cautious.
Though not quite two months into the new year multiple Billings teens have now died in a series of separate incidents, including two fatal car crashes.
In a repeat from five years ago, two private medical schools are looking to set up shop in Montana, and their parallel efforts are causing som…
The Billings Fire Department called in a standby crew Friday afternoon after two house fires within hours of each other strained its resources.
