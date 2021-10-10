Photo: Washing windows at sunrise

 Skip to main content
Jacob Eldridge and Jeremiah Parman, of Skyline Services, wash windows at the Billings Public Library before sunrise on Sunday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

