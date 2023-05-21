Billings police arrest a man at gunpoint who was reported to be armed and driving erratically in the Albertsons parking lot at 3137 Grand Avenue on Sunday. The man was arrested for outstanding warrants according to police at the scene. The store briefly locked during the incident.
