Photo: Wild Turkeys on Molt Road

Photo: Wild Turkeys on Molt Road

Turkeys on Molt Road

Wild turkeys cross Molt Road at sunrise on Sunday. The weather is forecast to be in the 80's today and 90's on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

