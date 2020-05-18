Photo: Wildlife in downtown Billings

Photo: Wildlife in downtown Billings

Ducks in downtown Billings

A mallard hen and her ducklings share a downtown Billings parking lot with a rabbit Monday morning.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A mallard hen and her ducklings share a downtown Billings parking lot with a rabbit Monday morning. 

Photo: Shooting scene
Local News

Photo: Shooting scene

Crime tape surrounds the scene as Billings police, fire and ambulace responded to the scene of a shooting at 429 19th Street West at 2 a.m. Friday.

