Photo: Wind gusts to 47 mph in Billings

Dust blows across the Yellowstone Valley as the wind gusted to 47 miles per hour in this view from the South Hills on Sunday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dust blows across the Yellowstone Valley as the wind gusted to 47 miles per hour in this view from the South Hills on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Until Jan. 3, “The Lighting of the Teepees: A Symbol of Hope” will be on display atop the Rims to the east of the airport at the far end of Swords Park.
Ellen Edlund, the Billings Clinic nurse who battled for her life against COVID-19, carried dual messages as she traveled through a tunnel of c…
A fatal wreck closed Highway 212 west of Lame Deer Monday afternoon.
A 20-year-old man in jail with a heart condition won’t see any change to his bail, after asking for release based on medical concerns.
Don Floberg, the gentle, always smiling son of Swedish immigrants who moved to Billings in the 1950s and built a life of business success and …
Montana has 8,484 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with the death toll now at 864 people.
Two weeks ago, even her most optimistic caretakers thought she wouldn’t make it through the night.
And then, on Friday, she was home.
A man and a woman from Lame Deer died Monday after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 212, a…
A handful of healthcare workers at Billings' two hospitals were the first in town to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, which received FDA approval on Friday and arrived in the state on Monday.
For more than three years, planners and staffers at city hall have grappled over how best to direct the future growth of Billings to better re…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.