Photo: Windy and warm

Dust blows across fields south of Laurel as Canada geese take flight on Monday. Wind gusts to 36 mph were reported in Billings. The high temperature in the Billings area on Tuesday is expected to rise to 56 degrees, with a low of around 33. Wednesday could see rain with a high of 54 and winds up to 15 mph. Thursday could be in the mid-50s again, according to the National Weather Service.