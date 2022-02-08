 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Windy and warm

  • 0
Blowing dust

Dust blows across fields south of Laurel as Canada geese take flight on Monday. Wind gusts to 36 mph were reported in Billings. The high temperature in the Billings area on Tuesday is expected to rise to an unseasonable 56 degrees, with a low of around 33. Wednesday could see rain with a high of 54 and winds up to 15 mph. Thursday could be in the mid-50s again, according to the National Weather Service.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Dust blows across fields south of Laurel as Canada geese take flight on Monday. Wind gusts to 36 mph were reported in Billings. The high temperature in the Billings area on Tuesday is expected to rise to 56 degrees, with a low of around 33. Wednesday could see rain with a high of 54 and winds up to 15 mph. Thursday could be in the mid-50s again, according to the National Weather Service.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The sky isn't the limit for this flying bike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News