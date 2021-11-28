Photo: Windy with possible record temperature

Gazette staff
Canada geese swim against the wind in a pond west of Billings as the temperature nears a record high on Sunday.
A Billings man appearing before Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr on Tuesday admitted to sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16 years old.
The owner of the Feedlot Steakhouse in Shepherd admitted he received about $75,000 in COVID-19 relief loans from the Small Business Administra…
Born without arms, Ryan Zahn has a new way of flat track motorcycle racing, not because he found a better way, but because he had no other way.
The Laurel Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects in a smash and grab robbery at the Laurel Walmart in late October.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday the state is investing more than $2.3 million to improve public safety and increase economic stability i…
Most of the Billings City Council is delighted with the performance of its city administrator.
Adult and Teen Challenge opened two months after the initial COVID lockdown, and demand for addiction treatment was apparent as applications kept rolling in for the men’s campus.
Billings police and fire services respond to so many false alarms from automated fire and security systems that they've asked City Council to …
RiverStone Health held a moment of silence Monday in for all the Yellowstone County residents who have died from COVID-19 related illness.
