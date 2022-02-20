Photo: Winter weather arrives in Billings

Gazette staff
Snow showers roll over the Rimrocks as a winter storm arrives in the Billings area on Sunday.
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A Billings Police Department officer responding to a report of a man with a gun shot and killed the man Tuesday night at about 8 p.m.
The old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings is going the way of the dodo.
In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
A top North Dakota regulator says oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”
A Billings man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after admitting to drug trafficking and promoting prostitution.
A Billings man was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in federal court to narcotics and firearm charges.
