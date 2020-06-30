Photo: Woman rescued from BBWA ditch
Photo: Woman rescued from BBWA ditch

Ditch rescue

The Billings Fire Department rescues a woman who apparently fell into the BBWA ditch near North 22nd Street at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

The Billings Fire Department wheels woman who apparently fell into the BBWA ditch to a waiting ambulance at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

