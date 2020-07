Mechanic Jim Norton inspects an engine as the Commemorative Air Force's restored WWII B-25 bomber Maid in the Shade is in Billings for tours and rides this week. The airplane will be on display at Edwards Jet Center West Monday afternoon and then Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 2-6 p.m. To book a ride contact www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.