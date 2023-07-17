Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality and visibility in the region Monday, with an air quality alert in affect until 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. Air quality readings peaked at 156 or "unhealthy" early Monday afternoon.
Photos: Air quality rated 'unhealthy' as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets the region
- AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
