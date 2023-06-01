top story breaking Photos: Armed standoff on Billings South Side AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Jun 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Billings Police, Billings Fire, and AMR work the scene of an armed standoff involving Billings Police and a male subject on the South Side of Billings Thursday morning. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Law enforcement move in on a subject during an armed standoff on Thursday morning. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Law enforcement move in on a subject during an armed standoff Thursday morning. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Law enforcement move in on a subject during an armed standoff in Billings Thursday morning. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette A man threatening suicide with a gun in the Billings South Side Thursday morning was hospitalized after several hours of negotiations with Billings police. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 2 Tags Accounting Hospitals Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular "This ain't worth it:" Man sentenced for downtown Billings homicide Brijen Jimohn Fisher was only 18 years old when he pulled out a handgun and shot Thaddeus Merritt, a 22-year-old from Chicago. Ballantine woman killed in crash in rural Yellowstone County The 32-year-old, whose name officials have not made public, died in the early hours of May 25 after striking a tree. Hardin man sentenced for fatal drunk driving crash in midtown Billings Wacker hit a minivan, driven by Granbois, on its driver’s side. The impact spun the minivan until it slammed into a tree, killing Granbois. Billings to allow concealed guns in city buildings to comply with state law The city previously prohibited possession of any weapon, firearm or destructive device in its buildings by anyone other than law enforcement officers. Lockwood man pleads guilty for negligent homicide after shooting friend in the neck Charles Wesley Decock, 32, was cleaning a semi-automatic handgun when he accidentally pulled the trigger, according to court documents. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Kosovo tension: Western powers call for de-escalation Firefighters in east Canada battle 'unprecedented' blazes Firefighters in east Canada battle 'unprecedented' blazes 'We can't trust them': Anti-Russia sentiment grows in Finland 'We can't trust them': Anti-Russia sentiment grows in Finland Survey: Top five states with the most confrontational drivers Survey: Top five states with the most confrontational drivers