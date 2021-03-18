Photos: Artist and bus driver paints a scene on the Rims

As the sun beat down on Billings Thursday afternoon and temperatures reached 60 degrees, artist and school bus driver Matthew Potter, of Seattle, drove up to the Rims and found himself a scene to paint.

It's not an uncommon practice for him. When he's not driving students to and from Elder Grove School on the West End, Potter can be seen around town painting some of the best views in Billings.

With Seattle schools still teaching remotely and no school bus routes available, Potter left Washington at the end of February and took the long, snowy drive to Billings to temporarily take over a route at Elder Grove.

Potter, who said he has been painting and traveling for most of his life, does a lot of his painting outdoors, but has also rented studio space at Kirk's Grocery on the South Side.

He had never been to Billings before moving to town less than three weeks ago, but Potter said he has already grown an appreciation for some of the unique views from the Rims.

