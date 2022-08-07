Photos: Back to school Shop With a Cop on Sunday morning

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The first back to school Shop With a Cop started at MetraPark Sunday morning with a parade to Scheels. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip. Each child was given a backpack with schools supplies, a $450 clothing gift card, haircuts and lunch provided by a group of volunteers. 

The first back to school Shop With a Cop started at MetraPark Sunday morning with a parade to Scheels. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip.
Officers tour a fire truck as the first back to school Shop With a Cop started at MetraPark Sunday morning. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip.
The first back to school Shop With a Cop group has their picture taken at MetraPark Sunday morning. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip.
The first back to school Shop With a Cop started at MetraPark Sunday morning with a parade to Scheels. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip.
Officers and children are greeted by Scheels staff as the first back to school Shop With a Cop arrives at the sporting goods store on Sunday. Children participating in the program rode in police cars and shopped with Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff's, Billings Fire Department, Laurel Police Department and MSU-Billings police to their shopping trip.
