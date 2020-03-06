Photos: Billings elementary principal gets pie in the face to celebrate read-a-thon

Photos: Billings elementary principal gets pie in the face to celebrate read-a-thon

Broadwater Elementary second-grader Kooper Harvery smashes a whipped cream pie in principal Justin Huck's face during an assembly Friday as a reward for the most minutes read during the school's Read-a-Thon.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

For two weeks, Broadwater Elementary students read and tracked their minutes, all for a chance to smother principal Justin Huck in whipped cream at the end of this year's Read-a-Thon.

Their hard work paid off Friday, and the top three readers from each grade were able to smash a plate full of whipped cream in Huck's face, which was protected by goggles.

Broadwater Elementary kindergartener Avery Ramage smashes a whipped cream pie in principal Justin Huck's face during an assembly Friday as a reward for the most minutes read during the school's Read-a-Thon.
Broadwater Elementary principal Justin Huck removes his goggles after having whipped cream pies smashed in his face by lucky students during an assembly Friday as a reward for the most minutes read during the school's Read-a-Thon.

Overall, the school's students read for 28,757 minutes, raising more than $3,000 for the PTA. The organization is raising money for an audio system for the school's gym.

