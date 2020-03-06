Photos: Billings elementary principal gets pie in the face to celebrate read-a-thon

For two weeks, Broadwater Elementary students read and tracked their minutes, all for a chance to smother principal Justin Huck in whipped cream at the end of this year's Read-a-Thon.
Their hard work paid off Friday, and the top three readers from each grade were able to smash a plate full of whipped cream in Huck's face, which was protected by goggles.
Overall, the school's students read for 28,757 minutes, raising more than $3,000 for the PTA. The organization is raising money for an audio system for the school's gym.
