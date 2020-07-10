Photos: Billings West drama club holds rummage sale

West High drama garage sale

Shoppers visit the Billings West drama department's garage sale Friday, July 10, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

The Billings West High drama club began its inaugural rummage sale Friday featuring items from their costume and stagecraft shop.

The sale runs until 3 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high's school's auditorium on the southwest corner of the building.

