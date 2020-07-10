Photos: Billings West drama club holds rummage sale

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Billings West High drama club began its inaugural rummage sale Friday featuring items from their costume and stagecraft shop.
The sale runs until 3 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high's school's auditorium on the southwest corner of the building.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.