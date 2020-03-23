Photos: Boys and Girls Club reopens

Kelsier Webb gets his temperature checked by Christina Cowden as his mother Bobi Gardner checks him into the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County as the Orchard Lane facility opens Monday. Children of parents who are in the medical field, first responders or homeless have been invited to come back after the recent closure. The clubhouse has been cleaned and many extra measures are in place including taking the temperature of all children entering the building and setting up a quarantine room according to Brian Dennis, President and CEO.