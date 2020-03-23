Photos: Boys and Girls Club reopens

Photos: Boys and Girls Club reopens

Kelsier Webb gets his temperature checked by Christina Cowden as his mother Bobi Gardner checks him into the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County as the Orchard Lane facility opens Monday. Children of parents who are in the medical field, first responders or homeless have been invited to come back after the recent closure.  The clubhouse has been cleaned and many extra measures are in place including taking the temperature of all children entering the building and setting up a quarantine room according to Brian Dennis, President and CEO.

0
0
2
1
3

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
History repeating itself: Montana has been halted by pandemic before
Local News

History repeating itself: Montana has been halted by pandemic before

Today, leaders remind folks that dealing with COVID-19 is challenging us in ways we've never seen. But in truth, almost every aspect of the outbreak, from the way that children seem more resistant, to the closing of any public gathering space, is eerily parallel to what happened throughout Montana just over a century ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News