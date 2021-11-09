 Skip to main content
Photos: Bronze statues installed at Firefighter Memorial

The Brookstone Monument Company installs a pair of kneeling firefighter bronze statues at the entrance to the Montana Firefighter Memorial in Laurel on Tuesday. It was the first time the Italian foundry has produced a female firefighter and it may be the only one to exist. Wes Myers and Dennis Newton, of Brookstone, installed the bronzes with the help of volunteers.

