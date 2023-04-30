Investigators responded to the scene of a burning body on a frontage road near 56th Street West just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. After the fire department responded, Yellowstone County deputies spent much of the morning at the location. A can of gasoline was sitting near the body as the scene was taped off for an investigation. There were no vehicles nearby.

It is the second homicide in the county in less than 8 hours. On Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m., a teenager was shot dead during a confrontation at a carnival near MetraPark.

On Friday, a man was shot during an incident in the area near the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue in Billings. He was taken to a hospital where police said he was in stable condition.

Earlier in the week, police responded to a shooting scene in the 300 block of Monroe Street. Investigators found property damage but no victim.

On April 17th at 3:45 a.m., a juvenile was shot during a confrontation in the area around the 900 block of South 31st Street in Billings.

A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at a home at 1325 Avenue F in Billings on March 21.

On March 4, Billings Police responded to a parking lot on the 800 block of Grand Avenue at 2 a.m. on a report of a man shot during a disturbance. The 43-year-old victim was uncooperative and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Susan LaForge, 48, was found dead in her Midtown Billings home on Feb. 28.

On Feb. 15, a 32-year-old man was dropped off at a Billings hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

On Feb. 12, a 21-year-old Billings man was shot dead by an 18-year-old suspect in the parking lot of America’s Wild West nightclub in Billings. It was the second homicide at the nightclub is less than a year.

A man was killed outside his home during a carjacking on the 1200 block of Avenue F on Jan. 9. The suspect in that shooting then ran into a home on the 1200 block of Burlington, where a family was having a child’s birthday party, and shot the homeowner.