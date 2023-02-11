top story Photos: Car crash at Avenue F and 8th Street West takes down powerline Gazette Staff Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 A vehicle crash at Avenue F and 8th Street West resulted in a downed powerline on Saturday morning. The two occupants in the vehicle were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette A vehicle crash at Avenue F and 8th Street West resulted in a downed powerline on Saturday morning. The two occupants in the vehicle were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gazette Staff A vehicle crash at Avenue F and 8th Street West resulted in a downed powerline. The two occupants of the vehicle were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Tags Photography Crash Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Billings man sentenced to 70 months in prison for trafficking meth Hickel admitted to being both a user and distributor of meth. Photo: Burned car found in Two Moon Park Burned car found in Two Moon Park Pentagon disputes Chinese statement on spy balloon passing over Montana Despite the Chinese government’s insistence that its balloon discovered hovering over Montana this week was just a weather balloon, the Pentag… Woman stabbed at south Billings home leads to man's arrest Emergency crews took the woman to a hospital for treatment; the sheriff's office did not know her condition Thursday morning. US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon In Congress and statehouses, the balloon's journey added traction to decades-old concerns about foreign land ownership. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video New Avatar-themed attraction is coming to Disneyland Why Yosemite’s annual ‘firefall’ just got a whole lot harder to see in person Why Yosemite’s annual ‘firefall’ just got a whole lot harder to see in person The history of the Valentine's Day chocolate box The history of the Valentine's Day chocolate box How the quality of air affects cognition How the quality of air affects cognition