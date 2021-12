A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up completely inside the building.

The extent of any injuries from the accident is unknown, and the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

Police, fire and medical units have the 10 block of Broadwater shut down to eastbound traffic as of 9:30.

Officials were not immediately available for comment at the scene.

