A child was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at 27th St. and 3rd Ave. N. shortly before 3 p.m.

Police were seen taking photos of a scooter lying in the street as paramedics tended to the victim.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

