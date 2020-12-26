 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Christmas trees recycled at ZooMontana

Photos: Christmas trees recycled at ZooMontana

{{featured_button_text}}

People dropped off their Christmas trees to be recycled as part of the Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program at Zoo Montana in Billings on Saturday. The trees will be turned into mulch which will be used for trails in Yellowstone County and as bedding for animals.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reporter Mike Kordenbrock's memorable stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News