Reno Babcock Auctions prepares vehicles, plows, bridge timbers, culverts, a street sweeper and other assorted equipment for a live auction of Yellowstone County surplus on Saturday, October 19. The sale takes place across from the county yard at 3321 king Avenue East. Viewing starts at 8 a.m. with the auction beginning at 10 a.m.

