Photos: Crash during chase on Pryor Creek Road
Highway Patrol, sheriff deputies, Lockwood Fire and St. Vincent HELP Flight are on the scene of a crash on Pryor Creek Road Monday evening. A neighbor said a van was being chased by a trooper when it rolled off of a steep embankment. There appeared to be several injured in the van. 

