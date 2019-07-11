A crew from Party Time Plus, including Ryan Fuss, Donovan Vallie and Evan Tim, sets up 24 tents at the West High track for Relay For Life on Thursday.
The annual fundraising event begins Friday at 7 p.m. with an opening ceremony. The evening, which runs until 1 a.m., includes a survivor and caregiver walk, and a luminaria ceremony in which participants may honor anyone touched by cancer.
Last year, the relay raised more than $444,000. Some of the money raised goes to cancer research, and much of it remains in Yellowstone County to pay for such items as wigs for people receiving cancer treatment and discounted hotel rooms for family members whose loved ones are undergoing surgery.