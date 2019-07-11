{{featured_button_text}}
Relay For Life setup

A crew from Party Time Plus, including Ryan Fuss, Donovan Vallie and Evan Tim, sets up 24 tents at the West High track for Relay For Life on Thursday. The annual fundraising event begins Friday evening.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The annual fundraising event begins Friday evening.

