 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Display of teepees on Billings Rimrocks taken down on Sunday

Photos: Display of teepees on Billings Rimrocks taken down on Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

After thousands of visitors, the teepees on display at Swords Park are coming down Sunday morning. The display honors those who have died in 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Shiloh Road crash
Local News

Photo: Shiloh Road crash

UPDATE: Police say that the 41-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries. The driver, Jaq…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Introducing Lee Newspapers’ new Montana State News Bureau

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News