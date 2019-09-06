{{featured_button_text}}
Molly Schiltz paints a mural on The Pub Station

Molly Schiltz works on painting a mural on the exterior of The Pub Station in Downtown Billings Friday, September 6, 2019.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Billings' Pub Station got a touch more colorful on Friday.

Molly Schiltz worked on painting a mural on the exterior of the music venue and pub on the cloudy Friday.

It's the second mural to be painted on the building's exterior this summer. 

