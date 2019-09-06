Billings' Pub Station got a touch more colorful on Friday.
Molly Schiltz worked on painting a mural on the exterior of the music venue and pub on the cloudy Friday.
It's the second mural to be painted on the building's exterior this summer.
Billings' Pub Station got a touch more colorful on Friday.
Molly Schiltz worked on painting a mural on the exterior of the music venue and pub on the cloudy Friday.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
It's the second mural to be painted on the building's exterior this summer.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.