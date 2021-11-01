 Skip to main content
Photos: Driver crashes truck into Rimrock Mall
breaking

A 63 year old man drove a pickup truck through the front doors of D Bat Baseball and Softball Academy at Rimrock Mall according to police. Smoke from the truck's engine rolled from the building as firefighters responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. The driver was transported to a local hospital and the truck remained in the business. 

