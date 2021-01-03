Firefighters entered building to fight fire, check rooms at Dude Rancher Lodge Sunday

The fire was in the southwest corner of the building in a second floor storage room located behind the large Dude Rancher Lodge sign outside. Firefighters entered through glass doors on that side of the building and also on the west side through the Stirrup Coffee Shop restaurant in the hotel.

"You know, based on the occupancy that we're dealing with, obviously we could have a very big victim profile. So we had to initiate fire attack and a primary search of the whole facility to confirm everybody was out," Mitchell said.

The battalion chief explained that due to the occupancy of the building he called for an additional engine company.

The Billings Police Department helped block off parts of North 29th Street using police vehicles near Fourth Avenue North and Sixth Avenue North. American Medical Response had an ambulance waiting in the nearby parking lot.

The fire was what Mitchell described as a "room and contents fire." Speaking at the scene of the fire not long after 10 a.m., Mitchell said the fire marshall would determine if the building could remain in business for the day and that a closure was possible.