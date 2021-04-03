Photos: Easter egg hunters converge on South Park

Blink and the eggs were gone.

Thousands of people gathered before noon Saturday at South Park for the Annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt in Billings.

Children, some marked in face paint and others wearing bunny ears, clutched their baskets as they awaited the blaring of a Billings Fire Department engine siren, which signaled high noon — and the start of the hunt.

"I lost sight of my kids as soon as it started," one parent exclaimed.

Another likened the sight to a swarm of locusts.

In less than a minute, the 7-9 age bracket had cleaned up all the eggs in their area. The younger children took only slightly longer.

As families reunited amid the madness, children began counting eggs and discovering their contents, and the Easter Bunny even made an appearance.

With temperatures reaching the 60's by noon and soaring past 70 as the day progressed, Saturday made for an ideal setting for the return of egg hunts after most were cancelled in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0