Photos: Easter egg hunters converge on South Park

Children make a break for it as fire sirens ring, signaling the beginning of the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings. Thousands upon thousands of eggs were snatched up by the kids in a matter of seconds.
The Easter Bunny, Chez Romero, hands out chocolate chip cookies after the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings. “This thing is so hot!” he said about his bunny suit.
Children scramble as they look for eggs during the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings.
Immediately after the hunt, children and their parents begin to count and open their eggs during the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings.
Thousands of people come together for the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings. Children were divided into separate age brackets to keep the competition for goodies fair.
Children crouch down and eye thousands of eggs that are scattered across the grass prior to the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings.
Parents watch from the sidelines as their children search for the last few plastic eggs at the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings.
Plastic eggs are scattered across the grass at South Park prior to the annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Billings.
Gazette Staff
Blink and the eggs were gone.
Thousands of people gathered before noon Saturday at South Park for the Annual South Park Easter Egg Hunt in Billings.
Children, some marked in face paint and others wearing bunny ears, clutched their baskets as they awaited the blaring of a Billings Fire Department engine siren, which signaled high noon — and the start of the hunt.
"I lost sight of my kids as soon as it started," one parent exclaimed.
Another likened the sight to a swarm of locusts.
In less than a minute, the 7-9 age bracket had cleaned up all the eggs in their area. The younger children took only slightly longer.
As families reunited amid the madness, children began counting eggs and discovering their contents, and the Easter Bunny even made an appearance.
With temperatures reaching the 60's by noon and soaring past 70 as the day progressed, Saturday made for an ideal setting for the return of egg hunts after most were cancelled in 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.